Election 2020 Campaign Ends Today

The various political parties contesting this year's general elections are expected to wrap up their campaign activities today Saturday December 5.

About 11 parties are contesting both the presidential and parliamentary elections.

An independent candidate is also contesting the presidential election.

There has already been a Special Voting Exercise on December 1, 2020 and the mass voting is scheduled for Monday, December 7, 2020.

Incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo, the ruling NPP flagbearer and former President John Mahama, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, are the two main contenders for this year's elections.

Some 275 Members of Parliament are expected to be elected on Monday.

