ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
05.12.2020 Politics

Election 2020 Campaign Ends Today

Election 2020 Campaign Ends Today
LISTEN DEC 5, 2020

The various political parties contesting this year's general elections are expected to wrap up their campaign activities today Saturday December 5.

About 11 parties are contesting both the presidential and parliamentary elections.

An independent candidate is also contesting the presidential election.

There has already been a Special Voting Exercise on December 1, 2020 and the mass voting is scheduled for Monday, December 7, 2020.

Incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo, the ruling NPP flagbearer and former President John Mahama, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, are the two main contenders for this year's elections.

Some 275 Members of Parliament are expected to be elected on Monday.

---DGN online

More Politics
Modern Ghana Links
Electoral disputes justice sought by Presiding and Returning Officers punishment; Well done EC 2020
02.01.2021 | Politics
Youth Development Practitioner congratulates President Akufo-Addo on his 2020 electoral victory
02.01.2021 | Politics
Mahama finally reveals why he’s challenging election 2020 results
30.12.2020 | Politics
Arrest Assin North MP-elect over dual citizenship – Evans Nimako demands
24.12.2020 | Politics
Review mode of appointment of EC Chairperson, Commissioners — Kwesi Jonah
23.12.2020 | Politics
Include Ntim Fordjour in your cabinet – Assin youth 'begs' Akufo-Addo
23.12.2020 | Politics
Slain MP's Wife pledges to empower women, youth in Mfantseman
22.12.2020 | Politics
Businessman wants Akufo-Addo to make Ossei-Aidooh Speaker of Parliament
21.12.2020 | Politics
Group lobby for selection of cabinet ministers from Dagbon
18.12.2020 | Politics
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: GES, others to begin sensitisation ahead of school...
31 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo announces end of double-track system for SHS firs...
31 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line