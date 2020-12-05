Akufo-Addo has performed well; renew his mandate – Nana B

Listen to article

The National Youth Organiser for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye aka Nana B has called on the youth to vote massively for President Akufo-Addo on Monday, December 7.

Mr. Boakye said President Akufo-Addo has overwhelmingly delivered on his promises in his first term hence deserves another term.

The Youth Organiser said initiatives like the Free SHS and the NABCo programmes clearly show President Akufo-Addo has the youth at heart and must be retained.

He made this appeal on a campaign platform at the NPP's Headquarters in Accra on Friday, December 4, 2020.

“Fellow youth, in three days, you will be going to the polls and it is our passionate appeal for us all to protect our progress. In less than four years, President Akufo-Addo has performed overwhelmingly better and all his policies are youth-centred.”

“So we are appealing to the youth of Ghana to vote him on Monday. When you talk of Free SHS which has benefited over 1.2 million young persons and with 100,000 Ghanaian youth also benefiting from NABCo who sat in the house for six years and more without jobs and also 98,000 teachers having been employed by the Education Ministry and the Health Ministry too over 90,000, you will realise that this is the mark of a leader who cares for his people. President Akufo-Addo is a leader you can trust.”

At the same programme, the National Organiser for the NPP, Sammy Awuku said the Next NPP government will make life easier for many Ghanaians through the initiatives his government will initiate for the citizenry.

He said President Akufo-Addo can be trusted to do more for Ghanaians.

“The same President Akufo-Addo who introduced Free SHS is promising to make our lives better in the next four years. He can be trusted. The person who restored the teacher training allowances and nurses training allowances is promising to make our lives better in four years, you can trust him to do it. Many farmers in the country have also benefited from Planting for Food and Jobs, and they can trust President Akufo-Addo. He has been good for all of us, and we can trust him to do more for us in the next four years.

— citinewsroom