The battle is for you and I to vote out the lying NPP---Horace Ankrah

Ambassador Horace Ankrah has sent a strong signal to floating voters that the ruling NPP has deceived Ghanaians in the name of The Battle Is The Lord's throughout their first four years of Nana Akufo-Addo's administration.*

"You and I, we were told that the battle is the Lord’s by the NPP. In fact, the battle is for you and you to make sure that we bring the right people into government to take us forward as a country," he indicated.

This was contained in his weekly viral video dedicated to floating voters on social media explaining why Akufo-Addo should not be given another four years.

According to him, the Lord made us; the God that we serve, the Allah that we serve made us. But we are using God to shield our ills.

"The lies, the deceit, just because we want power. I want you to know today that the intellect given to you by God when you use it properly, not in deceiving man, not in lying to man, it’s in itself worship. In fact, the battle is for you and I to make sure that we bring the right people into government to take us forward as a country," he said.

NPP based on their lies, where the cedi is to the pounds, where the cedi is to the dollar, that we are sitting on money.

This government has borrowed more than any other government.

He said he was passionate to see Ghana succeed and to become a country that we will be proud of.

"Lying is not good, especially to the people you are leading or supposed to be leading. Why do we want to accept the lies of the NPP? Why do we want to accept the deception of the NPP?" he quizzed.