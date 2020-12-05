ModernGhanalogo

05.12.2020 Elections

Ignore the bogus noise of NDC and vote for Akufo-Addo

By Razak Kojo Opoku  || CVM Founder & President
Ignore the bogus noise of NDC and vote for Akufo-Addo
LISTEN DEC 5, 2020

Akufo-Addo's Policies which have directly and indirectly benefited John Mahama and NDC Members are as follows:

1. Free SHS

2.Free Water

3. Free Electricity

4. Planting for food and jobs

5. Rearing for food and jobs

6. Year of Roads

7. Digitalization

8. 1 Constituency 1 Ambulance

9. 1 District 1 Factory

10. 1 Village 1 Dam

11. Zongo Development Fund

Because of Akufo-Addo, NDC Members and John Mahama DO NOT PAY School fees for their Children at the Senior High Schools.

Because of Akufo-Addo, John Mahama and NDC Members DO NOT PAY Water Bills.

