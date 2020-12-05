Ignore the bogus noise of NDC and vote for Akufo-Addo
Akufo-Addo's Policies which have directly and indirectly benefited John Mahama and NDC Members are as follows:
1. Free SHS
2.Free Water
3. Free Electricity
4. Planting for food and jobs
5. Rearing for food and jobs
6. Year of Roads
7. Digitalization
8. 1 Constituency 1 Ambulance
9. 1 District 1 Factory
10. 1 Village 1 Dam
11. Zongo Development Fund
Because of Akufo-Addo, NDC Members and John Mahama DO NOT PAY School fees for their Children at the Senior High Schools.
Because of Akufo-Addo, John Mahama and NDC Members DO NOT PAY Water Bills.