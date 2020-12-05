Vote for CPP for a people's gov't

The Convention People's Party (CPP) has urged the electorate to vote for the party on December 7 to experience “a government of the people, by the people and for the people."

The Party said this in a release signed by Mr Onsy Kwame Nkrumah, First Vice Chairman, Convention People's Party (CPP), and copied the Ghana News Agency.

“It is important to note that the development of a country is not only measured by the provision of infrastructure and other services to the people, for which the CPP is supreme in the long history of our country, but also the protection of the freedom and liberties of the citizens, including the freedom of Ghanaians to exercise their franchise to choose a government that they desire to manage the off airs of the land.”

It said Ghana must follow the tenets of the democracy it had employed that liberty and freedom were supreme and must be upheld above individual interests.

“I want to appeal to the President of Ghana as the Chief custodian of the peace and stability of our country, to do the best in his mandate to protect free, fair and transparent elections on December 7, 2020,” it added.

It said it was important for all candidates to know that a true statesman was not just the winning of elections but the dignity with, which the freedom and liberty of the people were upheld to ensure that democratic elections were held in peace.

The statement said elections that were flawed and won with brute force, made the winner a villain and a dishonourable citizen and not a hero.

It appealed to the security agencies to demonstrate their patriotism and loyalty to Ghana by acting on their mandate to protect all Ghanaians without discrimination.

“It is their duty to deal with trouble makers and agents of provocation and intimidation, to ensure a peaceful environment, for the country to have a free, fair and transparent election for the survival of democracy in Ghana.”

---GNA