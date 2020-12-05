Skills Mama writes: our mopping up exercise came to a successful end

Listen to article

In everything, God should be first and everything that has a beginning shall surely come to an end.

At this venture, I give praise and adoration to the Most High God for His protection throughout the mopping exercise within the Kwabre East Constituency of the Ashanti Region.

Through His grace, we've brought the exercise to a successful end.

Bringing it to an end, we took it upon ourselves to visit some areas within the Constituency. We went to Abira, Krobo and Ahodwo all within the aforementioned Constituency. Our message for today was clear and brief.

During the 2016 elections, Kwabre East came up with a wonderful turnout which exceeded all the other constituency votes, our constituency topped with massive votes which were very impressive.

They trusted us by handing over the mantle to us to be their representative in Parliament and we also delivered what we promised them.

Today, we assured them to also vote massively so we can add up 500,000 votes to what we did last 4 years because we have good policies to add up to what we've done already.

We explained further to them what is in our NPP manifesto, the message of HOPE

charged them to even go out in their numbers and vote come 7th which is Monday.

I trust and know that the message we gave out will go a long way to reward Nana and Hon Francisca Oteng Mensah with votes that will once again be a history of the Constituency that gave Npp more votes in 2016.

Kwabre East Constituents will reward Nana and Hon Francisca Oteng Mensah with more than their expected votes because we will use that to THANK

them and show that we appreciate their hard work for us.

We ended today's exercise by organizing a party for all the aged from 70 years and above at Abira, which indeed was full of fun.

Four years of Good Governance deserve continuity, so we will add 4 more years for NPP and Hon Francisca Oteng Mensah to do more and beyond for Kwabre East Constituency

Vida Opoku Agyemang

Deputy Ashanti Regional Tescon Coordinator