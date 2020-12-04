Zongo youth not agents of war, violence but peace — Sariki Yahaya

Listen to article

The Chief of Sabon Zongo, Accra, Sariki Yahaya Hamisu Baako has bemoaned the negative perception of Zongo youth as agents used by politicians for political violence.

He urged the public to clear their misconceptions regarding Zongo youths as perpetrators of conflict and violence.

Speaking at Cabeza Network forum in Accra, Sariki Yahaya regrets the actions of some youths used by self-seeking politicians to engage in electoral violence and related activities.

"We are made for great things, not to fight or cause mayhem. Those who ask you to fight for them have children who are the best to do that for them," he stated.

Sariki Yahaya Hamisu Baako urges Zongo youth to see themselves as agents of development and not destruction.

"You are the future, you should exhibit values that have been instilled in you from the communities you emerged from. Values such as love for one another and respect," he added.

He charges the Zongo youths to enter into productive ventures that will benefit all and prayed for peace to reign before, during and after election 2020.

"Our people are known for trade and hard work. Let us keep that reputation and elevate the image of our communities. As Ghanaians and lovers of peace, we pray for a peaceful and fair election," Sarki Yahaya emphasised.