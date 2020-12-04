ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Most Befitting Memorial In Honor Of The Late J. J. Rawlings...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
04.12.2020 Social News

Zongo youth not agents of war, violence but peace — Sariki Yahaya

By Mohammed Saani Ibrahim
Zongo youth not agents of war, violence but peace — Sariki Yahaya
Listen to article

The Chief of Sabon Zongo, Accra, Sariki Yahaya Hamisu Baako has bemoaned the negative perception of Zongo youth as agents used by politicians for political violence.

He urged the public to clear their misconceptions regarding Zongo youths as perpetrators of conflict and violence.

Speaking at Cabeza Network forum in Accra, Sariki Yahaya regrets the actions of some youths used by self-seeking politicians to engage in electoral violence and related activities.

"We are made for great things, not to fight or cause mayhem. Those who ask you to fight for them have children who are the best to do that for them," he stated.

Sariki Yahaya Hamisu Baako urges Zongo youth to see themselves as agents of development and not destruction.

"You are the future, you should exhibit values that have been instilled in you from the communities you emerged from. Values such as love for one another and respect," he added.

He charges the Zongo youths to enter into productive ventures that will benefit all and prayed for peace to reign before, during and after election 2020.

"Our people are known for trade and hard work. Let us keep that reputation and elevate the image of our communities. As Ghanaians and lovers of peace, we pray for a peaceful and fair election," Sarki Yahaya emphasised.

Mohammed Saani Ibrahim
Mohammed Saani Ibrahim

Journalist/reporter at The Accra TimesPage: MohammedSaaniIbrahim

More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Telcos promise to provide stable network during election 2020
04.12.2020 | News
Election 2020: Let’s turn out massively and vote – Togbe Afede urges Voltarians
04.12.2020 | News
Four children killed in fire outbreak at Baatsona
04.12.2020 | News
Election 2020: Man refuses to descend from Mast until Akufo-Addo wins
04.12.2020 | News
13,355 refugees in Ghana — UNHCR Rep
04.12.2020 | News
Election 2020: Not voting is tantamount to causing financial loss to the state — NCCE
04.12.2020 | News
NBSSI disburses GH¢1.83million to 625 Odawna Market Traders
04.12.2020 | News
Premix fuel ‘thieves’ warned
04.12.2020 | News
About 100 PWDs receive support from Asante Akyem North District Assembly
04.12.2020 | News
Dossiers Quotes Coronavirus
TOP STORIES

Bono region UPP joins NDC campaign for Mahama
1 hour ago

Election 2020: Let’s turn out massively and vote – Togbe Afe...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line