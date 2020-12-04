Four children killed in fire outbreak at Baatsona

Four children were on Thursday night burnt to ashes at Batsona near Tempo Gates Estate when fire gutted a wooden structure.

The children were fast asleep in their wooden structure while their mother, Abigail Somehi was selling in a provision shop meters away from the house when the fire started.

They have been identified as Enoch Gavor 11 years, twins- Joyce and Joycelyn Somehi 7 and Mary Somehi 4.

DSP Efia Tenge, Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, who confirmed the incident to DGN said Baatsona Police received information about the fire outbreak around 10 pm Thursday.

She said the Baatsona Divisional night supervising officer proceeded to the scene within a compound of uncompleted building and met firefighters from Kasapreko Fire Station putting the fire under control.

“Later, Military Fire tender from Burma Camp also arrived to assist fight the fire from spreading to the adjoining houses and at bout 12: 00 am, the team finally brought the inferno under control and retrieved four charred bodies beyond recognition from the completely burnt kiosk.

She said the bodies have been deposited at the police hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

---Daily Guide