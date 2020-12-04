ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Most Befitting Memorial In Honor Of The Late J. J. Rawlings...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
04.12.2020 Social News

Four children killed in fire outbreak at Baatsona

Four children killed in fire outbreak at Baatsona
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Four children were on Thursday night burnt to ashes at Batsona near Tempo Gates Estate when fire gutted a wooden structure.

The children were fast asleep in their wooden structure while their mother, Abigail Somehi was selling in a provision shop meters away from the house when the fire started.

They have been identified as Enoch Gavor 11 years, twins- Joyce and Joycelyn Somehi 7 and Mary Somehi 4.

DSP Efia Tenge, Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, who confirmed the incident to DGN said Baatsona Police received information about the fire outbreak around 10 pm Thursday.

She said the Baatsona Divisional night supervising officer proceeded to the scene within a compound of uncompleted building and met firefighters from Kasapreko Fire Station putting the fire under control.

“Later, Military Fire tender from Burma Camp also arrived to assist fight the fire from spreading to the adjoining houses and at bout 12: 00 am, the team finally brought the inferno under control and retrieved four charred bodies beyond recognition from the completely burnt kiosk.

She said the bodies have been deposited at the police hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

---Daily Guide

More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Election 2020: Man refuses to descend from Mast until Akufo-Addo wins
04.12.2020 | News
13,355 refugees in Ghana — UNHCR Rep
04.12.2020 | News
Election 2020: Not voting is tantamount to causing financial loss to the state — NCCE
04.12.2020 | News
NBSSI disburses GH¢1.83million to 625 Odawna Market Traders
04.12.2020 | News
Premix fuel ‘thieves’ warned
04.12.2020 | News
About 100 PWDs receive support from Asante Akyem North District Assembly
04.12.2020 | News
Stop shedding innocent blood for power — Apostle Justice Boamah warn politicians, false prophets
04.12.2020 | News
South Tongu chiefs perform rituals for peaceful 2020 election
04.12.2020 | News
Don't compromise on requirements of justice — Justice Gbadegbe to members
03.12.2020 | News
Dossiers Quotes Coronavirus
TOP STORIES

NPP leads in inciting violence, offensive, insulting and uns...
46 minutes ago

Mahama’s 100% tertiary fees promise is a ‘sickening scam’ – ...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line