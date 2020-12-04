ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Most Befitting Memorial In Honor Of The Late J. J. Rawlings...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
04.12.2020 Headlines

Pious Akufo-Addo, Mahama won’t let calamity befalls Ghana – Chief Imam

Sheikh Nuhu SharubutuSheikh Nuhu Sharubutu
Listen to article

The National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu, has expressed confidence in President Akufo-Addo and former President John Mahama as far as maintaining of Ghana before, during and after the December 7 elections is concerned.

Delivering the keynote address at the third level meeting of the Presidential Elections Peace Pact 2020, in Accra on Friday, December 4, 2020, the Chief Imam said both Mr Akufo-Addo and Mrs Mahama are pious and will not under any circumstances allow misfortune or calamity to befall Ghana because of elections.

President Akufo-Addo and Mr Mahama signed this year's Peace Pact at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel.

Mr Akufo-Addo is leading the NPP into the December 7 elections, seeking a second term of office while Mr Mahama is leading the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and hoping to make a comeback to the presidency after losing his re-election bid in December 2016.

According to the Chief Imam, “They love Ghana, they love the citizens of Ghana. They will not accept that any misfortune or calamity befalls Ghana.”

Speaking in Arabic which was translated by his spokesperson Sheikh Armyawo Shaibu, the Chief Imam recounted that Ghana has since the beginning of the Fourth Republic held seven peaceful elections.

He said during the tenures of late former Presidents Jerry John Rawlings and John Evans Atta Mills, Ghana held peaceful elections.

According to him, during the tenures of former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and Mr Mahama, Ghana also held peaceful elections.

He said Mr Akufo-Addo was a peaceful man and under his reign, Ghana will equally organize a successful and peaceful election.

In attendance at the signing ceremony were former Liberian President and Head of the ECOWAS Election Observer Mission, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the Chief Justice of Ghana, Justice Anim Yeboah, Dr Ibn Chambas, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, among others.

---Daily Guide

More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
NPP leads in inciting violence, offensive, insulting and unsubstantiated allegations — MFWA report
04.12.2020 | News
Election 2020: Akufo-Addo, Mahama sign Peace Pact
04.12.2020 | News
Election 2020: I’ll accept the results and I pledge to peace – Akufo-Addo
04.12.2020 | News
Voters risk disenfranchised as ferry over Oti breaks down; drivers, passengers stranded
04.12.2020 | News
Prof Naana Jane stings NPP on Corruption: 'Not even family inheritance is appropriated with such impunity'
04.12.2020 | News
A/R: Just as we did to Mahama in 2016, We’ll kick out NPP over unpaid legacy arrears — Aggrieved teachers
04.12.2020 | News
Akufo-Addo warns non-performing road contractors
04.12.2020 | News
Akatsi South: Avenor Paramount Chief bans all Christmas enjoyment
04.12.2020 | News
Akufo-Addo inspects work on Nyinahin Sports Complex
03.12.2020 | News
Dossiers Quotes Coronavirus
TOP STORIES

NPP leads in inciting violence, offensive, insulting and uns...
46 minutes ago

Mahama’s 100% tertiary fees promise is a ‘sickening scam’ – ...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line