About 100 PWDs receive support from Asante Akyem North District Assembly

The Asante Akyem North District Assembly through its District Disability Fund Management Committee has provided income-generating items and cash donations worth a Hundred Thousand Ghana cedi (GH 100,000) to 100 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in Agogo in the Ashanti Region.

Items donated included fridges, cutlasses, sewing machines, wheel chairs, wellington boots, and agrochemicals, block molding machines, wheel barrows; pickaxe,s and shovels worth 40,000 Ghana cedis and 40,000 cash disbursement, 10,000 for medical bills 10,000 for educational needs of some members.

The District Chief Executive Hon. Francis Oti Boateng was very grateful to the government because in the history of the Assembly it’s the first time such support is being given to persons with disabilities in the district.

He said previously the PWDs were given monies for feeding which was not enough to support their families therefore the introduction of providing income-generating activities for them to work and cater for themselves and their families by the government because disability is inability is very laudable and commendable.

He said the district has registered over 1, 2000 PWDs and promised the rest to stay calm because the donation is being done in batches to ensure every member gets his or her turn.

He encouraged them to take very good care of the items and put them into income generation ventures for the benefit of their families, their communities, the district assembly, and agogoman at a whole.

Nana Kwame Nti, Kontihene of Agogo Traditional council who chaired the occasion graced by the clergy, heads of departments, families of PWDs, and the public among others advised beneficiaries to take very good care of the items and use them profitably.

Some beneficiaries interviewed expressed satisfaction to the assembly and the government for their immersed support and promised to put the items into good use to better their lives.