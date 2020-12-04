The late Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings, Ghana's longest-serving leader, passed away a few days ago at the age of 73. He was many things to many people across the length and span of his native Ghana, across Africa, and indeed the globe as well.

An Early Impact on a Young Girl

Nine years ago at the age of just [9], eighteen-year-old girl education advocate and filmmaker, Zuriel Oduwole, sat down for a one-on-one session with her first statesman, Jerry Rawlings.

It began a journey of meeting world leaders - now in total 31 Presidents and Prime Ministers, and her belief that one person can indeed, change the world. These include the leaders of Jamaica, Italy, Kenya, Croatia, Malta, Fili, Egypt, and dozens more.

Over the last few days, she has granted LIVE TV interviews to broadcasters across the UK and South Africa, and written editorials about her meetings, and extended mentorship, friendship, and relationship with the former Ghanaian leader.

Here are some of them

ARISE News

VIDEO:

The Independent Ghana

LINK: https://theindependentghana.com/2020/11/jj-rawlings-my-tribute-to-an-unusual-african-leader/