First Lady meets heart patient after Rebecca Foundation funds her treatment

First Lady of the Republic, Mrs Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo today met with a beneficiary of the Rebecca Foundation, Madam Gifty-Addai at her Office today after the latter had successfully undergone complicated heart surgery at the Cardiothoracic Center at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Madam Addai who was suffering from Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) and had lost all hope of living to see the next year was saved by the Rebecca Foundation after her plight came to the attention of the First Lady.

CHF is a chronic progressive condition that affects the pumping power of your heart muscles. While often referred to simply as “heart failure,” CHF specifically refers to the stage in which fluid builds up around the heart and causes it to pump inefficiently.

A reversible condition, one will have to cough up at least GhC40,000 to undergo surgery to rectify the anomaly, a situation which according to the single mother was totally hopeless, as she had no idea where to raise that huge an amount.

Recounting her journey to recovery, 32-year-old Madam Addai said she was referred to the National Cardiothoracic Center for a major surgery to correct the defect, but the amount involved was too colossal for her to raise.

She said she turned to God for salvation and two weeks later received a call from the hospital informing her that the Rebecca Foundation was ready to cater for the total cost of her surgery.

“A month later, I received another call informing me to come make an appointment as Mrs Akufo-Addo has sent the money for full cost of my surgery and this is how I came to be saved.

Mrs Gifty Addai thanked the First Lady for her generosity and said she was eternally grateful that God worked through her to save her life and to be able to cater for her son.

On her part, Mrs Akufo-Addo said she was very pleased to see Madam Addai back on her feet and looking very healthy.

She said since its establishment, the Rebecca Foundation has been working hard to complement government’s work in various spheres of society with special emphasis on women and children.

Mrs Akufo-Addo wished Madam Addai well and assured her of her office’s continuous support for the needy in her quest to empower women and children.

