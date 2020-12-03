6,073 junior police officers promoted

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, has promoted 6,073 junior police officers of various ranks, in accordance with provisions of the Police Service Regulation 2012 (C.I.76).

They include 657 Inspectors promoted to Chief Inspectors; 1,217 Sergeants promoted to Inspectors; 1,731 Corporals promoted to Sergeants and 2,464 Lance Corporals promoted to Corporals.

The promotions take effect from 1 December 2020.

Four other officers of the junior rank whose promotions were withheld due to cases pending against them have also been restored to the ranks they are entitled to.

