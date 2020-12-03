ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Most Befitting Memorial In Honor Of The Late J. J. Rawlings...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
03.12.2020 Social News

Election 2020: We’ll hold Akufo-Addo responsible for political vigilantism – Group

Election 2020: We’ll hold Akufo-Addo responsible for political vigilantism – Group
Listen to article

The Coalition of Civil Societies against Political Vigilantism says the country will hold President Akufo-Addo responsible should any form of political vigilantism be noticed in the upcoming elections.

According to the group, some groups of persons have been emboldened by what it says is the President's refusal to implement the recommendations of the Emile Short Commission of Inquiry.

Speaking to Citi News, Chairperson of the Coalition, Ebenezer Fenuku says the president must openly speak against such political hoodlums.

“We will hold our President responsible should there be any violence during the December 7 general elections. We made several calls to the President to take action on the recommendations of the Emile Short Commission on the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election. But nothing was done about prosecuting people.”

“We are afraid that such perpetrators may be emboldened, straightened, and motivated to cause mayhem on December 7. We are thus calling on the president to openly condemn such acts and assure us that he will supervise a very peaceful election.”

The Emile Short Commission of inquiry in a report recommended the criminal prosecution of a national security operative who slapped the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

But the government rejected portions of the recommendation, explaining in a white paper that a prosecution will not be necessary because there was a valid defence of provocation.

---citinewsroom

More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Don't compromise on requirements of justice — Justice Gbadegbe to members
03.12.2020 | News
C/R: Unknown security operatives assault police officer at Ochiso Police station in Ajumako
03.12.2020 | News
57 travellers nabbed at unapproved routes at Aflao frontier
03.12.2020 | News
A/R: Hwereso-Deduako residents lament earmarking of lands for Free Zones project
03.12.2020 | News
South Tongu traditional leaders perform rituals for peaceful election 2020
03.12.2020 | News
Volta Kente Weavers beg Akufo-Addo to intervene over unfair disbursement of MASLOC loans
03.12.2020 | News
5 more suspects arrested for destroying NPP Yagaba PC’s properties
03.12.2020 | News
6-year-old Princess Awiyah launches product line
03.12.2020 | News
SHC deputy MD rescues mother of 3 evicted by alleged NDC landlord over Free SHS
03.12.2020 | News
Dossiers Quotes Coronavirus
TOP STORIES

Domelevo rubbishes Audit Service claims he owes about $4,020...
2 hours ago

Don't succumb to vote-buying — Mahama urges Hohoe voters
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line