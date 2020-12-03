ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Most Befitting Memorial In Honor Of The Late J. J. Rawlings...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
03.12.2020 Headlines

Justice Gbadegbe shed tears in Court as he retires today

Justice Gbadegbe shed tears in Court as he retires today
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Nasiru Sulemana Gbadegbe broke down in tears while addressing a gathering of Supreme Court judges on his retirement day.

Justice Gbadegbe who has served the Judiciary for 31 years since 1989 in his last day in court read the judgement in the case in which the Supreme Court declared as unconstitutional a Chinery Hesse report recommending pension payment for former Parliamentary.

Justice Gbadegbe after delivering his valedictory judgement in the case of David Apasera and 39 others vs Attorney General took turns to introduce two of his sons who are now lawyers.

The emotionally looking Justice Gbadegbe eventually lost his voice in a packed courtroom with the remaining 16 justice of the apex court now before him including Chief Justice Kwasi An in Yeboah.

The Chief Justice, Justice Jones Dotse, the president of the Ghana Bar Associaton Mr Anthony Forson Jnr and Deputy Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame all took turns to pay tributes to his long service to the nation.

He retires at the age of 70 years after 11 years as a Supreme Court judge.

---starrfm

More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
I’ll pay your original investment – Mahama assures Menzgold customers
03.12.2020 | News
Ghana lost the fight against corruption 3 years ago – IMANI
03.12.2020 | News
40 former MPs don’t need extra pension pay – Supreme Court
03.12.2020 | News
Enough of fake prophecies, 419 churches; I'll consider qualification for pastors and regulate them if I win – Asiedu Walker
03.12.2020 | News
In my time, 'kpa kpa kpa' brought money but now 'kpa kpa kpa kpa kpa' brings nothing – Mahama
03.12.2020 | News
Akyem Ayirebi chiefs, elders endorse Mahama; vow to vote for NDC PC
03.12.2020 | News
Election 2020: Chief Imam calls for prayers on Friday
03.12.2020 | News
‘Ghana’s bauxite will benefit every Ghanaians’ – Akufo-Addo
03.12.2020 | News
Election 2020:NDC will win four out of six new regions – Mahama
03.12.2020 | News
Dossiers Quotes Coronavirus
TOP STORIES

Ghana to bag US$25.3 billion from AfCFTA — GEPA
21 minutes ago

Election 2020: Over 350 NDP Manhyia South members defect to ...
59 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line