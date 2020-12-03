57 travellers nabbed at unapproved routes at Aflao frontier

Personnel of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) at Aflao have arrested 57 Ghanaian and other West African nationals attempting to enter and exit Ghana through unapproved routes.

The travellers, comprising 21 females and 36 males with 40 exiting and 14 entering, had 30 of them being Ghanaians, 10 Togolese, four Beninese, seven Nigerians and six Nigeriens.

They were apprehended at 1420 hours on November 30.

Chief Supt Frederick Baah Duodu, Aflao Sector Commander, told the Ghana News Agency that the Command had cautioned and released the Ghanaian travellers, while the other nationals were being processed to be handed over to the Police.

He advised all travellers to comply with the President's directives on the closure of the country's borders adding that it was still in force and the Command was committed to enforcing it.

Chief Supt Duodu said people desirous of travelling out or into the country should do so through the alternate means; the air borders.

“The President, in March this year, directed the closure of all our borders. Currently, the air borders are opened but the land borders are still shut. So my advice to people who want to exit or come into Ghana is that they should go through the airports,” he said.

“As long as the land borders are closed, we will do everything to deter people from flouting that directive.”

He commended the border security agents for their commitment to enforcing the directive and warned officers with the intent to exploit the system to desist from doing so.

"Officers who will be found of misconduct would be dealt with severely," he said.

---GNA