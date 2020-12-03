ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Most Befitting Memorial In Honor Of The Late J. J. Rawlings...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
03.12.2020 Headlines

In my time, 'kpa kpa kpa' brought money but now 'kpa kpa kpa kpa kpa' brings nothing – Mahama

In my time, 'kpa kpa kpa' brought money but now 'kpa kpa kpa kpa kpa' brings nothing – Mahama
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said there will be no voter apathy in this year’s elections as Ghanaians have realised their lives were better under the administration of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) than it is under President Nana Akufo-Addo today.

Mr Mahama said voter apathy led to his defeat in 2016 but Ghanaians are eager now to come out on December 7 to cast their votes in his favour due to the hardships they are experiencing under the NPP government.

Speaking to BBC Pidgin ahead of the December 7 polls, Mr Mahama, who is the flagbearer of the main opposition NDC and seeking a comeback, said: “In my time, we were selling petrol for GHS14 a gallon. This government said it was too expensive and life was hard, they made drivers demonstrate, so, our people began to think this our government is wicked for selling petrol at GHS14 per gallon but today, they sell one gallon of petrol at GHS24 under this administration.

“So, those things worked on voter conscience, so, it led to voter apathy; so, 2016, there was a lot of apathy in our party but now they’ve realised the NDC was doing well because the time JM was in government, they had money; you do ‘kpa kpa kpa’ small you get some small money but now you do ‘kpa kpa kpa kpa kpa kpa’ nothing will come.

“So, now, our party people who didn’t vote in 2016 are saying they’ve sold their coloured TV for black and white, so, this time they are all ready to come out and vote for the NDC to come back to power.”

---classfm

More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Ghana lost the fight against corruption 3 years ago – IMANI
03.12.2020 | News
40 former MPs don’t need extra pension pay – Supreme Court
03.12.2020 | News
Enough of fake prophecies, 419 churches; I'll consider qualification for pastors and regulate them if I win – Asiedu Walker
03.12.2020 | News
Akyem Ayirebi chiefs, elders endorse Mahama; vow to vote for NDC PC
03.12.2020 | News
Election 2020: Chief Imam calls for prayers on Friday
03.12.2020 | News
‘Ghana’s bauxite will benefit every Ghanaians’ – Akufo-Addo
03.12.2020 | News
Election 2020:NDC will win four out of six new regions – Mahama
03.12.2020 | News
Auditor General has no powers to surcharge Zoomlion – Supreme Court
03.12.2020 | News
Small scale miners blast Akufo-Addo, 'his commitment to galamsey fight mere political talk'
03.12.2020 | News
Dossiers Quotes Coronavirus
TOP STORIES

Election 2020: The wind of change is blowing — Doe Adjaho
21 minutes ago

Ghana lost the fight against corruption 3 years ago – IMANI
54 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line