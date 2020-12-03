ModernGhanalogo

03.12.2020 Headlines

‘Ghana’s bauxite will benefit every Ghanaians’ – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has assured residents of Nyinahin, and Ghanaians as a whole, that the country's bauxite deposits will be exploited for the benefit of all Ghanaians, and not owned by just one person.

Addressing residents of Nyinahin, in the Atwima Mponua constituency, on Wednesday, 2nd December 2020, the President stated that Ghana Integrated Bauxite and Aluminium Development Authority will serve as the vehicle for the establishment of an integrated aluminium industry in Ghana.

According to the President, “what we are coming to do for the next four years, the people of Nyinahin would be great beneficiaries.”

He added, “the bauxite which would have been the property of one person would be developed for all to benefit. The Ghana Integrated Bauxite and Aluminium Development Authority will soon be complete for the mining of the bauxite, out of which an industrial revolution would emerge to bring money, jobs and development to Nyinahin”.

President Akufo-Addo stressed that the policies and programmes implemented by his government, since his assumption of office in 2017, are further proof that the New Patriotic Party has a clear understanding of how to put the country onto the path of progress and progress and prosperity

“The New Patriotic Party has got the blueprint for the development of Ghana, and it is going to be concretized in Akufo-Addo's second time as President of the Republic. That is the programme ahead of us and for our country,” he said.

In his remarks, he stated that “for the four years I have led Ghana, I made some promises to you, and since what I have done so far meet your expectations, then it means that I did not come here to lie to you, I never came to deceive you people of Ghana”.

Confident that his administration has met the expectations of the Ghanaian people, President Akufo-Addo appealed four more years “to continue with my service to you.”

The President continued, “The more years you spend on learning something, the more experienced you become at it. So, I know that, by the grace of God, if the second term is realised, what lies ahead of us would far more exceed a hundred percent of what we have done.”

In order to make “Four More for Nana a reality in government”, he stated that “I would need a solid team, those who would be in Parliament to help in facilitating the passage of the necessary laws to help me govern.”

He, thus, urged residents of Nyinahin to vote massively for the NPP's parliamentary candidate for Atwima Mponua, Isaac Asiamah.

