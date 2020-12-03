5 more suspects arrested for destroying NPP Yagaba PC’s properties

Listen to article

Five more suspects have been picked up in connection with the attack on the house of the parliamentary candidate for the NPP in the Yagaba-Kubori constituency, Mustapha Yussif.

The suspects are Salifu Iddrisu, Yakubu Iddi, Mahama Amisu, Karim Adam , Kasim Sumaila.

Police retrieved firearms from the suspects during their arrest and has been detained at the Walewale police station.

The five suspects add up to the already nine arrested making the number so far 14.

They have been charged with Conspiracy, Causing unlawful Damage and possessing firearms without lawful authority.

They are expected to be arraigned before court on December 16,2020.

Some youth believed to be affiliated to the opposition NDC in the Yagaba-Kubori, North East region, it would be recalled, attacked the house of the parliamentary candidate for the NPP in the Yagaba-Kubori constituency, Mustapha Yussif.

Information gathered indicated that the NDC youth destroyed campaign vehicles, house , radio station and other properties of the NPP parliamentary candidate for the Yagaba-Kubori constituency.

The motive of the attack on the house , vehicles , radio station and properties of the NPP parliamentary candidate was not immediately known.

The NDC youth allegedly inflicted machete wounds on some NPP supporters. About four persons were injured.

DGN Online gathered that a young man riding a motor bike at Taantala, near Yagaba-Kubori in an NPP T-Shirt met some NDC boys and they beat him mercilessly and destroyed his motorbike without any provocation.

Meanwhile, the North East Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Lawyer Sule Sambian , has indicated that the Regional Chairman and the leadership of the NPP in the North East Region have condemned the barbaric acts in no uncertain terms.

“We are in the circumstances calling on the North East Regional police commander and the Mamprugu Moagduri police commander to act swiftly to bring the reckless hoodlums to book This should also serve as a wake-up call to the security services to ensure that armed police and military officers are deployed to all polling stations in the Yagaba/Kubori constituency on 7th December, 2020.”

---Daily Guide