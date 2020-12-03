Election 2020:NDC will win four out of six new regions – Mahama

ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Most Befitting Memorial In Honor Of The Late J. J. Rawlings...
03.12.2020

1 HOUR AGO

Former President John Mahama has expressed optimism in winning four out of the six newly created regions.

According to him, grounds work done by the party, and internal polls give him confidence of victory in four out of the six new regions.

Ghana goes to the polls on December 7 with high stakes as well as tension building from the two main opposition camps.

John Mahama had earlier stated his party will win about 145 parliamentary seats across the country.

He reiterated this position in a recent interview with BBC pidgin projecting winning between 143 and 45 parliamentary sits.

Mr Mahama specified the Savannah, Norther, Western North, and Bono East as the regions he will win in.

He however noted that it was possible to win the Bono South region as well. “We will win about four, maybe five new regions,” he noted.

