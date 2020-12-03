Aviance Ghana workers threaten strike over half salaries since lockdown; HR refuses to respond to messages after reading it

Workers of Aviance Ghana are threatening to go on strike next month after being forced to continuously overwork while taking home half salary since the lockdown period from March till date.

When ModernGhana attempted to reach the Human Resource Manager, Erasmus Twentor, for his reaction by sms and WhatsApp platform, he read all the messages but refused to respond, of which proof is available.

Eight months ago when the airport was shut down for passenger planes as a precautionary measure to curb the importation of the Coronavirus disease, workers of the company that operates at the Kotoko International Airport witnessed a pay cut with some unlucky ones laid off without any allowance.

While those who stayed on accepted the pay cut because of the situation the Covid-19 had caused, they are now feeling agitated the conditions have not reverted to normal in a period where passenger and cargo aircrafts are now flying in every day.

According to sources, there have been no increase in salary for workers in the past 2 years and staff who stayed on during the lockdown didn’t benefit from any incentive.

At the moment, there is an increase in staff reporting sick due to the fact that they are overworking beyond their normal working hours. To their surprise, managers and department head show no concern.

As if the 50% salary slash is not enough, staff of Aviance Ghana per information provided by sources are facing racial and tribal problems.

Report has it that promotions are being done based on tribal, nepotism and favoritism and sometimes one needs to lobby, leaving genuine and deserving workers at a disadvantage.

Meanwhile, concerns have also been raised in the way and manner employments are being made. Per information gathered, a recruiting agency working with the firm is scamming and taking huge sums of money from persons looking for employment. In the end, vulnerable ladies are cornered and slept with before given jobs.

In addition to the power war ongoing between managers, workers say they were promised a salary structure but now both MD and HR are running away from agreements made.

Workers say that if no action is taken then they will embark on sit-down strike in December.

Below is the full concerns raised by some of the workers under very tight conditions of anonymity:

HAPPENINGS AT AVIANCE GHANA

Aviance Ghana has been the number one ground handling in the Aviation field in Accra Ghana airport, Aviance has all its takes in handling any flights been Air force 1. The highest shareholder in the company is GNAT. That is Ghana National Association of Teachers, yet still we have not seen any better action from this group allowing the expatriates mishandling Ghanaians. Kindly take time and read, investigate and take proper action when you find the truth of the BELOW PUNISHMENTS ON GHNAIANS WORKERS.

RECRUITMENT

Aviance Ghana used to recruit directly by following the HRM procedures until 2016. When the company started recruiting through some recruitment agencies s that collect huge sums of money from applicants after even going through some 3months training with not less than GHC 2000.00 as fees. This is serious 419 way of collecting moneys from the general public since getting job now is to difficult. As we speak now over thousand applicants are been deceived of employment after going through all processes.

Under same recruitment those employed through these agencies also went through some difficulties, Managers collected monies from some of the applicants before scheduling them for interview, some of the females also had their jobs in exchange of sex especially those recruited from RAKES agency. Most of the Aircraft cleaners and loaders are victims. INVESTIGATE FROM THE WORKERS THE VICTIMS ARE READY TO BLOW THE HORN.

APPEARANCE aircraft cleaners

MD you can recall that in our first episode I made mention of some managers taking moneys and sleeping with some of the girls before employing them. And their agreement was they were promised heaven but after they were employed they saw it was all lies. This was perpetrated by Nana Asore, Eben Adhei and Mr. Eben Darko. As we reach you we have talk to them to hold on until we communicate to you otherwise they wanted to appear on a Radio Station who show case such incident and also tries to help them legally but we have calmed them down for your action. (for both casual /permanent)

Promotions are also done based on tribal, nepotism a and favoritism and sometimes you need to lobby and all these are disadvantage to genuine workers.

OPERATIONS

There are big problems in this department. We are now convinced that when the woman was heading as a manager we saw the successes but now its too bad. Ernest could not handle the office or department because he was not fair and firm. We were not surprised when we heard you have entrusted the heart of the company into the hands of Mr. Eben Darko, who has no respect for staff no matter your age or your issue. He watched, hunted for this position with the support of your secretary who is going out with Mr. Eben Darko and tried to influence you and Addy to do the perported swap very bad. Go round and solicit for views and it will interest you of what you will hear in your ears. The operations guys are all not happy with him because, he doesn’t respect them at all.

A staff was admitted at 37 military hospital, where COVID suspected cases were handled this was reported to your managers whilst you were in UK due to the airport closure but managers never made even a phone call to either, the staff or the family, and mark this is our way of culture. A staff fell ill seriously ill on duty when Eben Darko was called at home it took him over 4 hours and the staff has to chance under the support of colleagues and friends ask the operations guys.

ADMINISTRATION

There is a power war managers don’t trust themselves and their all pretending of working / managing well. Watch this man very well Mr. Ben Johnson. He is a waste in the company he is agitating the workers by bullying staff on the field. How can you meet a group with mixed tribal relation and begin to speak in his language with his tribal affiliations. Very bad. Ramp manager comes to work not to manage the ramp but rather engage the staff with frightening information, He issued a notice that workers should not discus, ask anything concerning staff welfare even busing issue and that when you fall victim He the ramp manager will fire you.

HR DEPARTMENT

Please, MD we noticed Mr. Twentoh was on the truck but now it seems he is also loosing truck and focus. Before Mr. Twentoh the then HR was given positions to staffs based and your affiliation with him. This made staff losing interest in attending interviews for position or promotion for instance upon what criteria did those who selected our ramp supervisor and the RDMs on probation. This was done by Nana Asore and with the support of Eben Adjei.

Due to this ramp staff are calling these guys names like RM babies. Some qualify but some too are nowhere to write home about. Some even insult staff at briefings and on the field especially one called Richie acting ADM.

HR kindly sit up because the eyes that watched Mr. Ntiamoah is also watching YOU.

The General manager Addy also calls for meetings with his manager and quote “what I have told you is final and nothing else” says Addy. managers are complaining. Mr. Addy is now been racist. Same to James Chambel and as for him James he also a waste to the company.

Please we were promised a salary structure but now both MD and HR are running away from the truth to the extent that because our union the order of the day that anytime will refer staff to union just because they know the weakness of the union both junior and senior God is watching you all.

WORKERS BENEFIT

Salary was slashed to 50% since March, 2020. Which was understood because normal passenger planes were not coming, but only cargo planes and chartered flight for UN officials? But now at the airport all planes are coming and staff strength was reduced just to save cost during the lockdown the contract staffs were laid off without any allowance. Now that all planes are coming still same reduced staff strength, same 50% salary, we are working more than the required hours, No overtime allowance. There is increase in staff reporting sick DUE TO OVER USE OF STAFFS. THERE WAS NOTHING FOR STAFFS DURING THE LOCKDOWN, NO SALARY INCREMENT SINCE 2YEARS.

CONCLUSION

IF no action is taken then staffs are ready and preparing to embark on sit-down strike within DECEMBER.