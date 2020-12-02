ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Most Befitting Memorial In Honor Of The Late J. J. Rawlings...
02.12.2020 Headlines

TOR workers lock up refinery to demand allowances

Workers of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) on Wednesday afternoon locked up the main entrance of the Refinery to back their demands of unpaid allowances.

Information gathered by the Ghana News Agency indicated that the workers locked the entrance after lunch for about one and half hours to prevent access.

Their concern was that the General Manager was delaying in signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on some allowances to be paid to them while management was already receiving theirs.

When the GNA visited the place at about 15:10 hours, calm had returned as the entrance was opened and workers were going about their normal business.

The GNA learnt the General Manager finally signed the MOU after the action was taken.

Meanwhile, the Tema District Council of Labour (TDCL) last week, formed a five-member committee to draw a roadmap for engaging government and stakeholders towards the revamping of Tema Oil Refinery (TOR).

The Committee was tasked to draw a road map in the shortest possible time to enable the Council take up the necessary acceptable actions to drum home their demands for a recapitalization of TOR.

—GNA

