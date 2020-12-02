UNYA-Ghana holds 2nd Parliamentary sitting

The United Nations Youth Association-Ghana has held its second parliamentary sitting in Accra with a debating topic to analyse the future state of the African youth in contributing their quota to development.

Ruling the parliamentary affairs, the debating topic “Africa’s Youth: A ticking time bomb or an opportunity” was the itinerary for the Young Ghanaian Leaders’ Summit 2020.

It collaborated with the Young Global Leaders Network (YGLN) to effectively enforce the agenda of the United Nations among the youth to be optimistic and ambitious to making exploits for their country.

Activities of the sitting were second UNYA Youth ministers sitting, workshops sessions, debate competition among others.

H.E Lilian Sally Addo, Country Head of the United Nations Youth Association-Ghana spoke to cabinet on the theme “Youth as key development agents”.

She highlighted that, it was indispensable to invest in the youth as a priority for sustainable Ghana in the future.

The Country Head lamented on the disproportionate number of women in parliament, advising more women to aspire for topmost positions in the society in order to have a good representation.

Ambassador Arthur Paes, Goodwill Ambassador addressed the youth at the sitting to be selfless in all they do serve their nation and charged them to continually champion the United Nations agenda.

Adding that, the Ghanaian youth must uphold on the spirit of volunteerism in order to enhance their skills and knowledge acquisition.

Director of Operations of the United Nations Youth Association-Ghana, Patrick Safo admonished the youth to eschew the habit of jealousy, and backbiting.

On his part, the youth must leave a legacy for generations to emulate their footsteps in order to build a sustainable nation for peace and development.