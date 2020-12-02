ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Most Befitting Memorial In Honor Of The Late J. J. Rawlings...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
02.12.2020 General News

UNYA-Ghana holds 2nd Parliamentary sitting

By Alfred Nii Arday Ankrah || Contributor
UNYA-Ghana holds 2nd Parliamentary sitting
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The United Nations Youth Association-Ghana has held its second parliamentary sitting in Accra with a debating topic to analyse the future state of the African youth in contributing their quota to development.

Ruling the parliamentary affairs, the debating topic “Africa’s Youth: A ticking time bomb or an opportunity” was the itinerary for the Young Ghanaian Leaders’ Summit 2020.

It collaborated with the Young Global Leaders Network (YGLN) to effectively enforce the agenda of the United Nations among the youth to be optimistic and ambitious to making exploits for their country.

Activities of the sitting were second UNYA Youth ministers sitting, workshops sessions, debate competition among others.

H.E Lilian Sally Addo, Country Head of the United Nations Youth Association-Ghana spoke to cabinet on the theme “Youth as key development agents”.

She highlighted that, it was indispensable to invest in the youth as a priority for sustainable Ghana in the future.

The Country Head lamented on the disproportionate number of women in parliament, advising more women to aspire for topmost positions in the society in order to have a good representation.

Ambassador Arthur Paes, Goodwill Ambassador addressed the youth at the sitting to be selfless in all they do serve their nation and charged them to continually champion the United Nations agenda.

Adding that, the Ghanaian youth must uphold on the spirit of volunteerism in order to enhance their skills and knowledge acquisition.

Director of Operations of the United Nations Youth Association-Ghana, Patrick Safo admonished the youth to eschew the habit of jealousy, and backbiting.

On his part, the youth must leave a legacy for generations to emulate their footsteps in order to build a sustainable nation for peace and development.

122202081137-j4eq2762gb-164fa56b-5f05-4b90-b0f6-0ac7bbd335e7

More General News
Modern Ghana Links
SYND celebrates Mr. Chibeze Ezekiel for winning the Goldman Prize
02.12.2020 | News
Stakeholders commend WRS training programme
02.12.2020 | News
The Buem Global Foundation Donates Money and PPEs To The Jasikan District
02.12.2020 | News
WOMEC marks 16 days of activism against gender based violence in Kpone
02.12.2020 | News
Agalga commissions slaughter facility for Builsa North
02.12.2020 | News
Let’s conduct ourselves peacefully on December 7 – Sunyani MCE
02.12.2020 | News
Light the world 2020 launched in Accra
02.12.2020 | News
NDPC holds consultation on global compact for migration
02.12.2020 | News
Delight for Attorney General’s office, CHRAJ, others as EUs ARAP programme ends successfully
02.12.2020 | News
Dossiers Quotes Coronavirus
TOP STORIES

Economy under Akufo-Addo worst in 4th Republic – Mahama
1 hour ago

We’ll sue media houses showing Akufo-Addo’s alleged bribery ...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line