I regret connecting the guy who secretly recorded Akufo Addo to Anas – Baako

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Kwaku Baako Jnr. says he feels sorry to have facilitated the recruitment into the renowned investigative firm, Tiger Eye PI, of the man who secretly recorded then candidate Akufo Addo in an alleged GH40,000 bribe video.

An alleged bribe-taking video of then Presidential candidate Akufo Addo in 2016 has gone viral on social media six days to the December 7 general elections.

In the video the now President Akufo Addo is seen received an amount of GHC40,000 in an envelope from a party financier and 1000 pieces of T-shirts waiting in a car outside to support his campaign ahead of 2016.

Soon after the video hit the internet, members of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) have gone to town claiming the President has been caught red-handed receiving a bribe and shows how corrupt he is.

But commenting on the issue, Kwaku Baako Jnr who rubbished the video insisting that it’s been doctored just to score a political point, reiterated his regret for helping the man behind the fake video.

“…This gentleman, Salis Yakubu Achuliwor, is the guy behind the Salis Newspaper he’s the guy who did the secret recording of candidate Akufo Addo. This is a guy who I influenced his entry into Tiger Eye. In 2006 I was seated at the Labone Coffee shop and this gentleman walked to me and opened up to me as an NDC activist then, now he’s an NPP member. Even he tried to contest in the primaries in Yapei-Kusaugu. He is a political prostitute and a mercenary of the highest order, I regret for leading him to see Anas and become a member of Tiger Eye and in four-five months Anas dismissed him and then he set up his own group.

“This is the guy who lied to some people that me, Kweku Baako, I secretly recorded President Akufo Addo when Anas went to show excerpts of his investigative piece #12, to him at the Jubilee House and the case got deflated in court. This is the guy we are dealing with. As I speak I know he’s exited Ghana to Benin. The borders are closed but they are porous so there are entry points that you can’t find an Immigration person there and if you are determined to exit you’ll exit.”

Mr Baako added: “This guy is a mercenary of the highest order, he does these things and sells them. He got into the New Patriotic Party. This guy did the recording, unfortunately for him, we have the original so when he decided to do the fake one in order to blackmail and collected monies from people who didn’t know that the thing was fake. Kwamina(Central Regional Minister) there are people in your party who he went dealing with and who out of panic begun to deal with him.”

