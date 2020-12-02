ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Most Befitting Memorial In Honor Of The Late J. J. Rawlings...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
02.12.2020 Headlines

NDC declares nationwide prayer and fasting for December 7

NDC declares nationwide prayer and fasting for December 7
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Leadership of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced a nationwide declaration of prayer, fasting and thanksgiving from Thursday, December 3 to Saturday, December 5.

The three-day programme is to thank God Almighty for His Goodness and Mercies towards the December 7 General Elections and the last month to the end of an engaging year 2020.

It is on the theme, "The Final Onslaught".

This follows the earlier call on and declaration of Prayer and Fasting period by the Christian Community and a Special Prayer by the Muslim Community in Ghana in the month of October.

A statement signed by Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the National Chairman said: "Knowing very well that God's Divine Intervention manifests in the affairs of mankind and as we inch towards a crucial and concluding stage of the electioneering process, it is imperative that as a Party, we call once again for God's intervention to buttress our hard work and determination to secure a resounding victory in the December 7 Elections, to the Glory of God Almighty."

Mr Ampofo said this period of Prayer, Fasting and Thanksgiving will be climaxed by the offer of Special Service on Friday December 4 and Saturday December 5, 2020 by the Muslim and Christian Community respectively.

"Furthermore, the Party respectfully urges and encourages all Members and Sympathizers to seek God Almighty's Divine intervention, Favour and Blessings to grant the NDC Victory in the General Elections in few days to come, as well as to divinely expose all the machinations of our opponents.

"We count on your usual cooperation. Victory Beckons. Together we can," he added.

---GNA

More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Dismissed PPA boss drags CHRAJ to Court over unfair treatment
02.12.2020 | News
Disregard state funeral for Rawlings On December 23 — Anlo Families
02.12.2020 | News
NDC’s Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency Chairman reported dead
02.12.2020 | News
I'll vote for Mahama; he's better than Akufo-Addo — Harruna Attah
02.12.2020 | News
Prof. Adei fights Mahama over GRA allegations
02.12.2020 | News
1D1F: Prez Akufo-Addo commissions Bodukwan multi-fruit processing factory
01.12.2020 | News
NUGS lauds NDC over promise to absorb full tertiary fees
01.12.2020 | News
Return missing Ghc52billion to GCB or face our wrath — ASEPA to BoG
01.12.2020 | News
The United States and Ghana make strides to achieve an HIV-free generation by 2030
01.12.2020 | News
Dossiers Quotes Coronavirus
TOP STORIES

Stop the ‘munafiki’ tribal politics – Bawumia fires Mahama
22 minutes ago

Sanerigu District: Residents, animals compete for same water...
51 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line