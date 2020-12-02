Menstrual hygiene campaign; Acheworon Foundation donate to young girls in Loggu

Listen to article

Acheworon Foundation, a woman Non-Government Organisation in the Upper West Region have donated sanitary pad to young girls in the Loggu community. Loggu is a farming community in the Wa East District where issues of teenage pregnancy, child delinquency are serious emerging concerns. The foundation after conducting a baseline assessment in some communities in the Upper West Region realised that most girls in some communities are vulnerable as they lack adequate knowledge on menstrual hygiene. The study revealed that good parental care visa vies providing basic needs for the girl child was not a priority.

Sadly, most girls have become a victim of sexual exploitation and often get pregnant at the time they are not ready to carry babies. To respond to the growing need for menstrual Hygiene Challenges, Acheworon Foundation Launched the Menstrual Hygiene Campaign Project in the Upper West Region. The initiative was designed to mobilize support for sanitary pads and resources from Non- Governmental Organisations, philanthropists, Private Individuals and business communities, and all and sundry.

Loggu has become the first community to benefit from such an initiative as over 134 girls received sanitary pads. They were schools’ girls, apprentices and orphans. The Foundation equally used the opportunity to educate girls on the proper use of sanitary pads and the great essence of a responsible lady on how to be extremely neat during and after monthly menstruation exercise. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder of the Organisation Miss Rafia Bawa Acheworon were full of praise to the general public for contributing to making her dream of putting a smile on young girls' faces a reality. She urged young girls to guide their well-beings and not to engage in pre-marital sex. She added, sex life is for couples and for that matter girls should not allow themselves to be exploited by adult men and young boys. Attaining the highest level of education helps to empower the girl child and respect and honour shall be accorded. She cited so many women who have become renewed by the dent of hard work and perseverance.

In Pic: Are some beneficiaries of the Initiative

Miss Rafia noted ‘' this gesture is to allow you to get first information on the proper usage of sanitary pads and to spend little monies in getting subsequent parts in the market for good hygiene culture''

The chiefs and people of Loggu were full of praise for Acheworon Foundation for taking this initiative and urged other NGOs to give them a priority in the interventions.

The Organisation has plans to undertake a similar project in order parts of the region in early parts of the year 2021.

The Peace Ambassador for Ghana First Campaign Miss Mahama Nuriya was part of the team that joined ACHEWORON Foundation to loggu. Other members of the team were Ali Adel, Osman Abdul Haq, Abdul Ganew, and MPA Higmat.

Author; Tahiru Lukman

Youth Activist, Dev’t Consultant & Pan- African Author