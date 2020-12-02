Disregard state funeral for Rawlings On December 23 — Anlo Families

The Agbotui & Allied families, home and abroad are asking the general public to disregard the statement confirming the date of the late Jerry John Rawlings' funeral on December 23.

The families indicated that no such consultation has taken place with government on any agreed date for a state funeral for the late former President.

In a statement signed by Napoleon Kwame Agbotui, the Secretary to the Agbotui & Allied families, he noted that the Chiefs and people of Anlo State, inclusive of all the Agbotui & Allied families are yet to come to a set date for the process of the final funeral rites of the late President Jerry John Rawlings.

"We wish to inform the general public that no such consultation has taken place, and as such the former press release confirming the date of his funeral should be disregarded."

He added that Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings was not only a former President of Ghana but a Chief of Anlo under the Title of (TORGBI NUTIFAFA I).

According to him, Ex. President J. J. Rawlings comes from a highly respected family and has lived up to that reputation and must be accorded the due respect and honour.

Mr Kwame Agbotui stressed that the position of the Anlo Chiefs and people, and any inconvenience this may cause anyone is deeply regretted however, information as to the new date and details of the funeral arrangements of the late President will be conveyed after a thorough and broad consultation with the Families, the Government, and The Anlo State to give him a befitting burial.

