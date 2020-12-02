COVID-19: don’t accept any foreign vaccine; save the nation for future leaders

Listen to article

Save the Nation For Future Leaders on behalf of Ghanaians has pleaded with His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo not to accept any foreign vaccine into this country.

"Your Excellency, Save the Nation For Future Leaders humbly reminds you of your position as the elected ECOWAS chairman; this position did not come as a coincidence but the African Leaders saw a greater Leadership and Healer of Africa spirit in you. Your Excellency, this is the time and a season for you to deliver Africans from the deep dark situation like COVID-19 pandemic".

"We humbly plead with you not to accept any foreign vaccine for the sake of Africans especially Ghanaians, the time has come for Your Excellency to be a Great Leader and hero of Africa as your predecessors. i.e. Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Kofi Annan, Nelson Mandela, Muammar Muhammad Minyar al-Gaddafi and Haile Selassie and the rest", he started.

Addressing a press conference in Accra, the President of Save the Nation for Future Leaders, Mr. Kwadwo Atta Apeakorang suggested that, both the largest political parties in the country, “ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) should advocate on our local foodstuffs and herbs when they are touring the length and breadth of the country.

"Educate their party members and supporters to patronize and consume our Local Foodstuffs and herbs to help boost their immune system and fight against the COVID-19 virus, which nose mask-wearing can’t do", he said.

Mr. Kwadwo Atta Apeakorang further pleaded with the president to order the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana and Ghana Police Service not to allow the wearing of nose masks to be presented at the polling centres during the General Election day on December 7.

According to him, this will make vigilante groups unidentified and grant them the privilege to misconduct their actions which might lead to election violence, and security- insecurity during and after the Election, this is what Save the Nation for Future Leaders is preventing now.

Save the Nation for Future Leaders hereby appeal with the ruling government officials who were affected by the COVID-19 virus to bodily come out and tell the general public what vaccine they were given to recover.

"We believe that the vaccine can be manufactured in Ghana because we have all the required materials that can be used to manufacture drugs which have the efficacy to eliminate the virus", he said.