Light the world 2020 launched in Accra

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Monday 30 November 2020, launched #LightTheWorld at Mantse Agbonaa in James Town, Accra-Ghana to feed about 350 needy.

Each year during the Christmas season, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints make a monumental effort to spread the message and mission of #LightTheWorld.

Elder Larry S. Kacher, the 1st counsellor in the Africa West Area Presidency, speaking on the Theme "Light The World One by One", noted that this is an invitation to approach the Christmas season with a renewed focus on service and giving our time, love and resources to emulate the example of Jesus Christ.

According to him, the worldwide movement objective touching hearts and changing lives by doing the things Jesus did: feeding the hungry, comforting the lonely, visiting the sick and afflicted, and showing kindness to everyone. Jesus said, "Ye are the light of the world" (Matthew 5:14).

"Each, Christmas, we celebrate the life of Jesus Christ, the light of the world. From December 1, through December 25, we honour Him and share His light through daily acts of service", he said.

Adding that, Light The World is the perfect way to let our light- and His light-shine brightly. "Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven." Matthew 5: 16.

Mr. Benjamin Armah, Coordinating Director, Accra Metropolitan Assembly speaking on behalf of the Mayor of Accra, Mohammad Adjei Sowah, commend the church for embracing numerous activities to transform the lives of some individuals within the assembly.

Emphasizing the theme, "Light The World", he said, " lighting the world doesn't mean that just people will see you rather the activities that you do as an individual and a member of the Church".

Adding that, the assembly is ready to support the church to undertake activities at all times to transform lives.

Urging residents to shine in the sights of people, friends, and enemies to portray as good people in the James Town community.

Nii Ayeaquaye VI, 1st Adenteta Mantse, seized the opportunity to appeal to the people of James Town to accept the light and change their ways of doing things to characterize the good name of the community.

He also declared his support for the Church whenever it is needed.

At the end of the launch, food items worth thousands of Ghana cedis were shared among some residents who graced the occasion.