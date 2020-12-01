ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Most Befitting Memorial In Honor Of The Late J. J. Rawlings...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
01.12.2020 Education

Ghanaian chosen as recipient of 2020 Miles Morland Writing Scholarship.

By King David Dzirasah
Ghanaian chosen as recipient of 2020 Miles Morland Writing Scholarship.
Listen to article

Mr. Kobina Ankomah – Graham a Ghanaian has been selected as one of the recipients for the 2020 Miles Morland writing scholarship. Mr. Kobina Ankomah Graham is a lecturer at Ashesi University and Webster University Ghana, a writer and PhD candidate at both University of Ghana and Copenhagen Business School with specific research focus in Sociology. He holds LL.B in Law and an MA in International Studies & Diplomacy, both from the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS).

The Miles Morland writing scholarship is an annual financial scholarship awarded to four to six African writers to enable them write a fiction or non-fiction book in English language. The scholarship is organized by Miles Morland Foundation which is a foundation set up by Miles Morland.

The Foundation’s main aim is to support entities in Africa which allow Africans to get their voices better heard. It is particularly interested in supporting African writing and African literature. For 2020 writing scholarship, 992 entries were received by the foundation and out of which four writers were selected as recipients. The recipients are Kobina Ankomah-Graham from Ghana, Howard Meh-Buh from Cameroon, Okwiri Oduor from Kenya and Sarah Uheida from Libya.

Each recipient will receive ₤18,000 to allow them to take a year off to write a book. The awards are based on submissions which include a book proposal and an excerpt of published writing. Mr. Kobina Ankomah-Graham will be writing a memoir shaped around the death of a younger brother, explores broken masculinities and repressed mental health issues. It will be an important book on an under-represented field in African literature.

More Education
Modern Ghana Links
NUGS commend NDC on juicy promise for tertiary students
01.12.2020 | News
Akufo-Addo's scholarship to Adeiso student a knee jerk reaction — NDC Proforum-North America
30.11.2020 | News
5 Million Girls Set To Benefit From CAMFED Educational Support
29.11.2020 | News
Nsawkaw State SHS Gets New Boys’ Dormitory
28.11.2020 | News
Sod-Cutting Performed For Construction Of Obokese University Of Excellence
28.11.2020 | News
Robotics And ICT Center Will Impact The Youth Positively, Minister Of Communications Commends MTN
26.11.2020 | News
2nd National 3-Minutes Thesis Competition Held
26.11.2020 | News
Dano Presents Inner Strength Award To Boa Amponsem SHS
25.11.2020 | News
MTN Build, Commissions Ultra-Modern Multi-Purpose Library At Ebenezer SHS To Serve Dansoman
25.11.2020 | News
Dossiers Quotes Coronavirus
TOP STORIES

Take NPP’s money but don’t vote for them – Naana Jane to Asi...
14 minutes ago

A/R: Kia truck crash into gas truck causing gas leakage at K...
14 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line