Jackson Institute Of Innovation And Leadership provides career guidance and counselling for young people

Over 300 Junior and Senior High School students in the Kumasi Metropolis have benefitted from a career guidance and counseling session organized by the Jackson Educational Complex (JEC), as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The JEC which comprises Jackson College of Education (JCE), Jackson Institute of Innovation and Leadership (JIIL) and Jackson Institute of Technology (JIT) sought to guide participants to make right decisions in pursuing their careers.

Renowned and accomplished professionals who have excelled in their various fields were assembled to share their experiences and factors that informed their choice of careers.

They included Prof. Margaret Frimpong, Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Prof. Ebenezer A. Jackson, Director of JEC, and Mrs. Jemima Kissiedu, Former Director of Education.

The rest were Mrs. Theodosia W. Jackson, Principal of JCE, Dr. Evans Duah, Chief Operating Officer of JIIL and Mr. Daniel Jackson, Managing Director of JIIL.

They took turns to share with the participants how far they have come from humble beginnings to become successful professionals and the challenges they went through on their way up.

Key principles that run through the speeches of various speakers were discipline, hard work and perseverance.

Mr. Daniel Jackson said JEC put together the fair to address one of the pressing needs of JHS and SHS students in terms of academic progression as most of them make wrong decisions due to lack of knowledge and guidance.

He said the event was to dissect choices of the students and explain to them why they need to carefully consider their choices as well as their career plans which would usher them into what they aspire to be in future.

He pointed out that “doing a different course other than what you have planned to do at first degree is not the end”.

“Some of started as electrical engineers but we have ended up as chartered accountants. In those days there was no way a scientist could become an accountant and so we are trying to tell them that life is not a straight path”, he explained.

He said the idea was also to introduce the students to the different ways JEC could help them through JCE, JIIL and JIT by exposing them to the various courses they could take advantage of to climb up the academic ladder.

“We have put together an all-round curriculum with all of these professors and accomplished minds who have in-depth knowledge in pedagogical methodology and we have come up with a very interactive curriculum which would enable you to keep your job while studying”, Mr. Jackson disclosed.

He further indicated that, JCE which is the college of education is providing the top up course via distance for a few of only GHC 2,000.00 for the whole year including tuition, modules(books & materials) and examinations. Whiles other institutions are charging GHC 2,000.00 per semester exclusive of examination fees and books.

He said JIT specifically trains students in Information Technology (IT) irrespective of what course they are pursuing to make them suitable for any opportunity on the job market.

In partnership with NIIT India, Mr. Jackson said, JIT is providing industry 4.0 offers such as block chain, data science, artificial intelligence, software development and mobile app development.

He said JIIL was established to bridge the gap between industry and academia by engaging proven professionals to teach students the practical aspect of what they study in the lecture theatre to give them competitive advantage over their peers in other universities.

“Our most impressive value is that anybody who goes through our institution is trained to be a leader. We encourage everyone to take advantage of our leadership training to improve themselves”, he intimated.