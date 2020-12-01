NUGS lauds NDC over promise to absorb full tertiary fees

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has lauded the NDC and its leader John Mahama for the latest update of the party’s tertiary education policy proposal.

The policy proposals dubbed ‘Kyemu Pe’ and ‘Fa Ninyinaa’ will see the full absorption of fees for all fresh tertiary students admitted from the 2020/21 academic year should the party win power on December 7.

A presser signed by the general secretary for the union Divine Edem Kwadzodeh and made available to starrfm.com.gh read “Indeed, the National Union of Ghana Students has since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic variously advocated for the absorption of fees for tertiary students to help mitigate the economic impact the pandemic has had on working families and students.”

“It is therefore commendable on the part of the National Democratic Congress and its Flagbearer to heed to the calls by students of this country and announce such progressive policies aimed at ensuring universal access to tertiary education for all, even as the pandemic rages.”

The statement continued “the Union has also taken note of the proposal to make tertiary education free for all students living with disabilities, and wishes to commend the NDC for the announcement of same. The Union is particularly happy that a clear funding

source, (i.e. the Annual Budget Funding Amount (ABFA) sourced from Ghana’s

oil revenues), for these programs, has been announced by the Flagbearer of the

NDC.”

It added “this, we believe provides enough clarity as to the source of funds for the

implementation of these programs. The National Union of Ghana Students will hold the NDC and its Flagbearer accountable in the fulfillment of these policy propositions should they win the forthcoming elections; and will demand that they are implemented to the benefit and satisfaction of the good tertiary students of this country.”

---starrfm