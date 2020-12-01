ModernGhanalogo

01.12.2020 Regional News

Fight for integrity must start from our homes – Kufuor

By Nana Yaw Reuben Jnr. || Freelance Journalist
Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has reiterated that the fight for integrity must start from our homes and communities.

According to him, our country is facing leadership and integrity crisis which is hampering economic and social development.

“Integrity is the core quality of a successful leader. Having integrity means being totally honest and truthful in every part of your life” he advised.

The former President said integrity is one of the core values that employers look for in potential employees.

“Employees that act with integrity will always tell the truth, are accountable and reliable, and treat partners, stakeholders and customers with respect” he added.

Mr. Kufuor made these remarks at the Induction and Graduation ceremony organized by the John A. Kufuor Foundation for the Kufuor Scholars Class of 2020 and 2023 here in Accra.

The ceremony brought together executives from ADRA, JAK foundation, KSP Alumni, UK High Commissioner to Ghana, University of Ghana, Mountcrest University, Parents and Guardians.

Prof. Baffour Agyeman-Duah Chief Executive Officer of The John A. Kufuor Foundation explained that the Kufuor Scholars Program (KSP) is a leadership and mentorship program for young people in Ghanaian Universities in the first year of their studies.

It aims to add value to the formal education they get at the tertiary level by providing specialized orientation through programmed mentorship, skills and experiential activities.

According to him, the program is expected to produce leaders imbued with a strong sense of patriotism, innovative, problem solvers, creative thinkers, and knowledgeable in their respective fields of endeavor.

He indicated that the program started in 2015 admits 20 to 25 students every year to participate in the three yearlong training and mentorship program that seeks to empower them with ethical problem-solving skills.

“Over a 3 year period, scholars will benefit from leadership mentoring, camps, excursions and visits, seminars, practical leadership internships, and execution of personal projects prior to graduation”

His Excellency Iain Walker, UK High Commissioner to Ghana believes that helping others achieve their aspirations and goals in these difficult times is the way to go.

“Education is the passport to achieve everything you want to do in these modern times of ours,” he said.

He indicated that education makes us aware of knowledge, skills, ethics that has been there in the world which we learn as it helps us to progress and develops further.

“Stay curious. Look for things that grab your attention and that you would like to learn more about” he advised.

121202054847-qvmxpcb543-whatsapp-image-2020-12-01-at-11.32.53-am-1.jpeg

121202054847-swnaqecp5k-whatsapp-image-2020-12-01-at-11.32.53-am.jpeg

