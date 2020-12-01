Herbal doctor, parents of six-year-old grabbed at Kasoa

The parents of a six-year-old boy as well as a herbal doctor are in the custody of the Kasoa Divisional Police Command in the Central Region for causing harm to the child.

The parents- Gilbert Mensah and Gladys Mensah- took the six-year-old to the herbal doctor after he fell and broke his right arm during a football game at Walantu, a suburb of Kasoa.

Unfortunately, the child’s hand begun to rot of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Kasoa Police Command got wind of.

Speaking to Citi News, ASP Doris Laryea Aggrey of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit at the Kasoa Police Command indicated that the police have begun investigations into the matter.

“We received the complaint that a six-year-old boy has been abandoned by the parents. So we inquired from the people, the whereabouts of the boy, and they led police to where the boy was being kept. So that is how we rescued the guy when we found out that the boy’s right arm is completely rotten and you cannot see the fingers. So quickly, we rescued the boy to the Kasoa Polyclinic where we were transferred to St. Gregory hospital. Investigations have led to the arrest of the parents of the victim, and then we have also been able to get the person supposedly treating the boy.”

Meanwhile, the boy still remains on admission at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist hospital.

“The whole arm is completely rotten. Upon seeing the boy, we transferred him to another health facility to receive treatment where the boy has been on admission. Investigations are still ongoing and then in due time, we will inform the public of the outcome of the findings”, ASP Doris Laryea Aggrey added.

