01.12.2020 Headlines

Punch Editor Baby Ansabah has died

By Editor
The Managing Editor of the New Punch newspaper, Ebenezer Ato Sam popularly known as Baby Ansaba is dead.

He died at age 57.

According to reports he died around 11 am today after battling a short illness at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Baby Ansabah hails from Ajumako Beseadze in the Central Region.

He was based at Kasoa in the Central Region at the time of his death.

He trained at the Ghana Institute of Journalism and graduated in the year 1991.

He worked with the Daily Graphic, Free Press, Daily Guide and until his death was the Managing Editor of the New Punch newspaper.

