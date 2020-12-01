UN launches E-Learning tool for people to learn about climate policy

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) launched Mission 1.5 In Action, an e-learning tool for citizens to learn what governments can do to address climate change.

The site goes live with just one year to go before the next UN climate talks, to take place in Glasgow, UK, hosted jointly by the UK and Italian governments. Under the terms of the 2015 Paris climate agreement, the world’s governments committed to increasing their ambitions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions every five years. Glasgow will be the first climate summit where this happens.

Hosted at mission1point5learn.org, the website provides easy-to-understand explanations for 54 of the most important policies governments can enact to address global warming. These cover five different sectors - transportation, energy, farms & food, the green economy, and nature. A sixth section focuses on how to protect people from extreme weather events.

It was launched today at the Mock COP, the youth-led online climate conference designed to mirror the format of the UN climate summit, with four young people participating from more than 140 nations as “negotiators”. It was also joined by the Mission 1.5 UN partners including a member of the Secretary General’s Youth Advisory Group, UNESCO and UNICEF.

“The scale of the transformation required to tackle the climate crisis cannot be achieved by governments on their own. They need the people behind them, understanding and advocating for big solutions," said Cassie Flynn, UNDP Strategic Advisor on Climate Change. "The Mission 1.5 game and learning tool are a fun way for millions of people of all ages to learn the biggest ways to fight climate change keep ourselves safe. We really encourage you to check them out”, she concluded.

The e-learning tool has been designed to accompany the Mission 1.5 climate game, in which players find themselves in the role of government leaders trying to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees or less.

The Mission 1.5 campaign was launched by the UNDP and partners in February and has been played over 4 million times. It has seen support from celebrities, changemakers, and climate activists around the world including Cody Simpson, Christiana Figueres, Mary Robinson, Nikolaj Coster Waldau, Vanessa Nakate and Jameela Jamil. Official supporters include March for Science, Citizen’s Climate Lobby, Earth Day Network, and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development.

The e-learning tool was developed by UNDP in partnership with UNICEF, UNESCO, Office of the Secretary General’s Youth Envoy, UN Global Compact (UNGC), The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), United Nations Volunteers (UNV) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).