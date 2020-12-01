Activate the presidential transition process—STRANEK-Africa tells Akufo-Addo

Few days for Ghanaians to be going to the polls to cast their vote to determine who deserves their mandate. Is it Progressive People’s Party, National Democratic Congress, Convention People’s Party, National Patriotic Party among others? Yet, H.E. the President has not presented the original and five other copies of the handing over notes to the Administrator-General as stated in section 6(4) of the Presidential Transition Act, 2012 (Act 845).

Per the same section, he is to present the handing over notes not later than 30 days to an Administrator-General appointed under section 8(2) of Act 845 before the date of Presidential Elections. Has a new Administrator-General been appointed after the retirement of the Administrator-General, Mr. David Yaro?

A new Administrator-General ought to be appointed to oversee the transition process within 24 hours after the declaration of the 2020 general election results. We, therefore, call for the appointment of the Administrator-General and also call on H.E. Akufo-Addo to activate the Presidential Transition Process as soon as possible.

We fervently hope H.E. the President has prepared a set of comprehensive handing-over notes covering his first term of office of his Presidency as the Executive Authority under Article 58 of the 1992 Constitution as stated in section 6(1) of Act 845.

STRANEK-Africa knows H.E. Akufo-Addo is a staunch believer of the rule of law and we believe he will expedite action even though the presidential transition process is behind time.

Remember, we are all involved in building our motherland Ghana.

Signed.

Nii Tettey Tetteh

Executive Director

Eyram Norglo

Deputy Director of Research