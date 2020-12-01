NDC to absorb 100% fees of tertiary students next year

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has promised to pay all school fees of Ghanaians tertiary students admitted in the 2020/2021 academic year.

The party says the policy is an enhancement of our commitment in the People's Manifesto to absorb 50% of the school fees of all tertiary students for the 2020/2021 academic year through the “KYEMUPE” policy, which will now apply to only continuing students in tertiary institutions in the country.

In a press statement signed by the National Communications Officer of the party Sammy Gyamfi, he said the Flagbearer of the party, John Dramani Mahama will in due course throw more light on this enhanced package.

"The National Democratic Congress (NDC), announces that it has accepted for incorporation in the Peoples’ Manifesto, the recommendation of the Education Policy Group of the party that the next NDC government absorbs the FULL school fees of Ghanaian students who will be admitted to tertiary institutions in the 2020/2021 academic year."

