Message from Community And Family Aid Foundation Ghana on 2020 World AIDS Day

On the occasion of 2020 WORLD AIDS DAY CELEBRATION, let me say, more than before the world is faced with two major necessary evils at the peril of our lives, the COVID-19, and the age-old HIV/AIDS scourge. Whatever be their nature both have shattered the world. Therefore this is the time for us to embrace resilience for impact and end both epidemics, as the global theme for 2020 celebration depicts. Says – Joseph Senyo Kwashie –Executive Director at Community and Family Aid Foundation-Ghana

OUR CALL TO ACTION: LET’S END AIDS WITH RESILIENCE

Our foundation, (Community and Family Aid Foundation-Ghana), sincerely celebrates, the 2020 World Aids Day this 1st December- Tuesday. This year’s celebration will go down history as the impossible year because the whole WORLDS attention and for that matter commitment to the fights against HIV and AIDS greatly shifted to focus more on the COVID-19. But come to think of it 2019 evidence should inspire us to rise to the challenge.

THE HARD FACTS

38,000,000 estimated number of people living with HIV in 2019

1,700,000 people were newly infected with HIV in 2019

690,000 people died of HIV-related causes in 2019

68 % of adults living with HIV received lifelong antiretroviral therapy (ART) in 2019

“HIV prevention, testing, treatment and care services are all being disrupted particularly in countries with fragile heath systems. The breakdown in essential HIV services due to COVID-19 is threatening lives. Any slowing down in provision of these services will leave many vulnerable populations at greater risk of HIV infection and AIDS-related deaths.” - WHO

More than 12 million people are still waiting to get on HIV treatment and 1.7 million people became infected with HIV in 2019 because they could not access essential services.

The theme for the 2020 observance is “Ending the HIV/AIDS Epidemic: Resilience and Impact” (“Erradicar la epidemia del VIH/SIDA: Resiliencia e Impacto”). World AIDS Day was first observed in 1988.

IN GHANA

The Programme Manager of the National AIDS/STI Control Programme, Dr Stephen Ayisi Addo, said in 2019 the routine deaths dropped marginally to 11,797 and in 2020, between January and June, Ghana had recorded 798 deaths. People living with HIV in 2019 totalled 339,727 but rose to 345,534 in 2020.Aug 28, 2020

345,534persons living with HIV/AIDS in Ghana - MyJoyOnline ... www.myjoyonline.com › news

WE HAVE THE SOLUTION

Let’s move from global solidarity to a shared responsibility

We as an organization will continue to commit our limited resources to fight AIDS and will need the support of all, thus, counting on all to help us to help, fight and win the fight against HIV and AIDS collectively.

We cannot run away from our own shadows

Help Us To Help

