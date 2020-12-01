ModernGhanalogo

01.12.2020 Regional News

Obuasi East: CHAG begins monthly COVID-19 meetings

By Felicia Manu || Obuasi East ISD
The Obuasi East District Director of Health, Delphine Gborgblorvor has cautioned residents of the District to continue to strictly adhere to the Coronavirus preventive protocols since the deadly disease is still with us. She mentioned that currently, 4 cases have been reported in the District.

Madam Gborgblorvor made this call at the inauguration of the District Health Executive Platform Committee in Obuasi. Under the auspices of the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG), the Committee has the immediate mandate to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus disease within the district.

For the next 2 years, the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) will be supporting CoVID-19 related activities in the district - monthly meetings, training programs, contact tracing, case management, and educational programs on the Coronavirus disease in the various communities.

The Medical Director of the SDA Hospital, Obuasi, Dr. Adrian Mike Agyen also reiterated the fact that the initiative from CHAG is to complement Government's efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

He said, "at the moment, this has been rolled out in 40 districts across the country and we are motivated to work hard to mitigate the spread of the disease".

He added his voice to the call for the public to be wary of the COVID-19 disease and observe the preventive protocols.

The CHAG sponsored Covid-19 response team is a two (2) year project that will help the District Assemblies involved to fight the pandemic. This project will also provide training to all Covid-19 workers in all the health facilities in the Districts.

The District Chief Executive for Obuasi East District Assembly Hon. Faustina Amissah, a member of the Executive Committee has applauded the initiative by CHAG.

