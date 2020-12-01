Effigya Sekyere DCE hails Collins Ntim for good performance

District Chief Executive for Effigya Sekyere Hon. Adu Poku has heaped praises on colleague compatriot Hon. Augustine Collins Ntim and David Akwesi Asare of Offinso North for what he considers to be satisfactory performance and unmatched achievements compared to many districts in Ghana under this administration.

The DCE was on Cruz's Kokrokoo morning show with SK DE Broadcaster when he visited his comrades on Friday, 27th November 2020 in Akumadan the district capital.

Hon Adu Poku seized the opportunity to trumpet the good works witnessed in his trip thereby commending the duo and appealing to electorates of Offinso north to reward Hon. Ntim and the NPP government by voting massively for them in the forthcoming general elections.

Together with Offinso north vice chairman of the party Vincent Acheampong, they enumerated some of the achievements made by Mr. Ntim such as the District Assembly Complex, Local governance University college on-going, Driver and Vehicle Licencing Authority (DVLA) electrification projects amongst others.

According to the DCE, he has performed creditably well at his end but the successes chalked by A.C. Ntim and David Asare affectionately called "Adwumawura" in the Offinso north outweighs what he has achieved for his people.

"I am overwhelmed by the number of developmental projects accomplished here in Offinso north, I have performed very well at my District but the 'old man' (David Asare) has done marvelous!", Mr. Adu Poku exclaimed.

Vincent Acheampong on the other hand disputed claims by many constituents that Hon. Collins Ntim has not done enough after 12 years in Parliament to deserve another chance as their MP.

He argues that Mr. A.C. Ntim served as an opposition MP during the last 8 years of the NDC administration and therefore could not have executed developmental projects since the regional minister and DCE were NDC appointees, sabotaging his efforts to perform.

Meanwhile, popular traditional priest Nana Kwaku Bonsam who is also contesting as an independent parliamentary candidate called on to the show and disapproved of the guest DCE's claims about A.C Ntim.

Describing their acclamations on Mr. Ntim and David Asare as " Untrue", he angrily asked the DCE to excuse the people of Offinso North and focuses on his area's issues.

He said it is as a result of Hon. Ntim's not performing made him come out to contest him in order to bring development to the area when he wins.

Nana Kwaku Bonsam is one of two independent parliamentary candidates, Mr. Charles Kwabena Sumaila together with the NDC's Ofosu Acheampong Ceasar and one each from NDP and PNC, making 6 candidates battling for the Offinso north seat this year.