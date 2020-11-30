South Western Eye Clinic adjudged Outstanding Eye Care Specialist Company Of The Year

South Western Eye Clinic has been adjudged Outstanding Eye Care Specialist Company of the Year at the just ended Western Regional Business Awards.

The clinic which was incorporated in 2017 and opened in January 2018 picked the award at Akroma Plaza, Takoradi in the Western Region.

South Western Eye Clinic offer Advanced Diagnostics, Medical and Surgical Eye Care Services.

South Western Eye Clinic has since its inception treated patients coming from diverse socio-economic background living around the region.

Notably referrals from across Ghana’s Western Border has been quite remarkable. And more importantly, many clients who were bound to have several reviews at leading Eye clinic/hospital at Accra have greatly been relieved of the burden of frequent travel to seek Eye care hundreds of kilometres away from home.

The company is located opposite the State Housing Corporation on the main Takoradi Technical University(Poly)- Pipe Ano Road in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis.

The Clinic is managed by a very experienced ophthalmologist, an optometrist and ophthalmic nurses.

At South Western Eye clinic the patient is empowered to be able fully participate in the management of his eye condition through our awareness creation with an emphasis on early reporting and detection of cases to prevent blindness and its complications.

Several pro-poor actions are carried out at the facility and at various outreach stations where free services are rendered to the surrounding communities.