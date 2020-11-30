ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Most Befitting Memorial In Honor Of The Late J. J. Rawlings...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
30.11.2020 Health

South Western Eye Clinic adjudged Outstanding Eye Care Specialist Company Of The Year

By Reporter
South Western Eye Clinic adjudged Outstanding Eye Care Specialist Company Of The Year
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

South Western Eye Clinic has been adjudged Outstanding Eye Care Specialist Company of the Year at the just ended Western Regional Business Awards.

The clinic which was incorporated in 2017 and opened in January 2018 picked the award at Akroma Plaza, Takoradi in the Western Region.

South Western Eye Clinic offer Advanced Diagnostics, Medical and Surgical Eye Care Services.

South Western Eye Clinic has since its inception treated patients coming from diverse socio-economic background living around the region.

Notably referrals from across Ghana’s Western Border has been quite remarkable. And more importantly, many clients who were bound to have several reviews at leading Eye clinic/hospital at Accra have greatly been relieved of the burden of frequent travel to seek Eye care hundreds of kilometres away from home.

The company is located opposite the State Housing Corporation on the main Takoradi Technical University(Poly)- Pipe Ano Road in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis.

The Clinic is managed by a very experienced ophthalmologist, an optometrist and ophthalmic nurses.

At South Western Eye clinic the patient is empowered to be able fully participate in the management of his eye condition through our awareness creation with an emphasis on early reporting and detection of cases to prevent blindness and its complications.

Several pro-poor actions are carried out at the facility and at various outreach stations where free services are rendered to the surrounding communities.

1130202075307-l5gsj7u3i1-fdd3f639-f412-4471-bea0-991473afb16c

More Health
Modern Ghana Links
COVID-19 Patients Moved To UG Medical Centre After Fire Guts Korle Bu ICU
30.11.2020 | Health
 World AIDS Day: let's talk about AIDS
30.11.2020 | Health
Coca-Cola Bottling Ghana donates over 100k to Covid-19 Private Sector Fund
30.11.2020 | Health
GCUC graduates first Ghanaian trained Dental Therapists
29.11.2020 | Health
FDA Intensifies Awareness On Smoking In Public Places
29.11.2020 | Health
Stop The Fraudulent Charging Of Rotation Nurses For Biometric Registration – MOH
27.11.2020 | Health
Ekumfi Ekrawfo Community Benefits From Free Health Screening
27.11.2020 | Health
World AIDS Day 2020: Positioning HIV Interventions In The Face Of COVID-19: Our Shared Responsibility
26.11.2020 | Health
ESG Takes Centre Stage In A Post-Pandemic Africa
26.11.2020 | Health
Dossiers Quotes Coronavirus
TOP STORIES

Our research show NPP will win 2020 polls by at least 10% – ...
1 hour ago

Prof Naana Jane storms Central, Western Regions
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line