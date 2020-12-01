Special voting: Vote massively for NDC – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has asked personnel of the security services to vote for the party in the upcoming special voting exercise slated for December 1.

The former President in a statement highlighted a number of challenges that should deter personnel of security agencies from voting for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“You all know the current sad state of affairs in our beloved country. The living conditions of Ghanaians continue to worsen. Economic hardship is the order of the day.

“Yet, this government has turned out to be the most corrupt in the history of our 4th Republic. Ghana is now ruled by a small cabal of family and friends who have no respect for laid down procedures. As a result, the Akufo-Addo government has sacrificed time-tested conventions, rules and regulations in the security services and all sectors of our nation.”

Making a case for his re-election, the former President indicated that he will ensure the depoliticization of the security services and restore both discipline and transparency when voted into power.

“I urge you to vote for change in the governance of our country. We cannot afford four more years of corruption, indiscipline, arrogance of power not to talk about the harsh living conditions.”

Over 109,000 voters, including the media and members of the various security agencies, are expected to cast their ballot on the day.