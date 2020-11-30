Upper West: Angry Baagangne community members boycott NPP meeting second time

Listen to article

The Baagangne community, for the second time has boycotted a campaign meeting organised by the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Lawra Constituency, Mr Anthony Karbo at the community.

Mr Karbo and the Lawra Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Martin Bomba-Ire, scheduled a meeting with the community on Wednesday, 25th November 2020, but no member of the community turned up for the meeting.

In counter to that, the MP and the MCE organised another meeting in the community on Saturday, 28th November 2020, scheduled to start at 3:00 pm, but no community member again, turned up for the meeting.

However, after about two and half hours of waiting at the meeting ground, the organisers invited people from other communities including Bongyiri and Naagon to the meeting ground and also forcefully carried a handful of the community members on motorbikes to the meeting ground.

The Assembly Member for the Babile Electoral Area, Mr Alex Yirikye who confirmed this to the reporter, noted that the organisers indicated to him that they would hold the meeting in the community through any means and take pictures to share to indicate that the meeting was held but not necessarily with the Baagangne community members.

The elders and people of the Baagangne community issued a press statement about a week ago giving the NPP, the MP and the MCE for the area one week ultimatum to connect the community to electricity or face their wrath.

The residents of the community had also threatened not to participate in the upcoming general election if the community is not connected to electricity before December 7, 2020.