FEATURED: The Most Befitting Memorial In Honor Of The Late J. J. Rawlings...
30.11.2020 Headlines

State funeral for Rawlings set for December 23

By Reporter
The funeral of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings will be held on December 23.

The Rawlings family has agreed to allow the government organise a state funeral for the late President.

In a statement signed by Head of Funeral Planning Committee Ambassador James Victor Gbeho, he said the family is working in conjunction with the Government on the finer details of the funeral ceremony and will communicate the arrangements in due course.

He indicated that the date for the State funeral of the former President is confirmed for Wednesday, 23rd December, 2020 at the Independence Square in Accra.

Former President Rawlings died on 12th November, 2020 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.

Read full statement below:

PRESIDENT RAWLINGS’ FUNERAL TO BE HELD ON DECEMBER 23

The family of His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings has in consultation with the Government, agreed that the date for the State funeral of the former President is confirmed for Wednesday, 23rd December, 2020 at the Independence Square in Accra.

The family is working in conjunction with the Government on the finer details of the funeral ceremony and will communicate the arrangements in due course.

Individuals and institutions who wish to contribute tributes to the memory of Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings are reminded to email such tributes to [email protected]

Signed:

Ambassador James Victor Gbeho

(Head of Funeral Planning Committee)

DOWNLOAD FILE: 1130202050437-h40o2r6eey-rawlings-funeral-date.pdf

