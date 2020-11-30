Akufo-Addo's scholarship to Adeiso student a knee jerk reaction — NDC Proforum-North America

Listen to article

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Proforum-North America has described as a knee jerk reaction the award of a scholarship by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the brilliant Adeiso Senior High School student who scored 8As in the 2020 WASSCE.

Thomas Amoaning, a student of Adeiso SHS in the Eastern Region has been in the news recently for scoring 8As in the recently released WASSCE results.

Having taken notice of the performance of the brilliant but needy student, President Nana Addo directed the Scholarship Secretariat to grant him a full scholarship to the University.

Although the NDC Proforum-North America says the directive is welcoming, they say it is just a reaction to cover up the obvious inadequacies the Mahama administration started to address in the educational sector.

“While the NDC Proforum – North America welcomes the directive of President Akufo Addo to the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat to grant a full scholarship to Thomas Amoaning to pursue tertiary education, it should, however, be stated on record that the President’s intervention is a ‘knee jerk’ reaction to cover up the obvious inadequacies the Mahama administration started to address in the educational sector,” a statement from the group signed by its president Arnold Appiah has said.

Tthe NDC Proforum-North America is recommending to the government to carve a system that sets a quota for brilliant students from deprived communities with certain aggregates to gain an automatic scholarship to pursue free tertiary education.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat has announced that it has granted Thomas Amoaning full scholarship for studies in the United Kingdom.

The award package will cover full tuition, monthly stipends, return air tickets, accommodation, health insurance, and any other benefits given to foreign scholarship beneficiaries.

