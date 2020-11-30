Nine grabbed over Yagaba-Kubori bloody clash

Nine persons are currently in police custody for their alleged roles in violent clashes between supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Yagaba-Kubori Constituency of the North East region.

NPP supporters were alleged to have shot into the vehicle of incumbent MP, Amadu Tanko when he went to campaign in one of the communities.

In a reprisal attack, the NDC supporters reportedly stormed the residence of the NPP parliamentary candidate, Mustapha Usif, to vandalise his property.

Speaking to Citi News, North East Regional Police Crime Officer, Supt. Reuben Dugah said calm has returned to the community

“Security situation within Yagaba-Kubori constituency is tight. Those who are found culpable are most likely to be arraigned and remanded while we continue investigations. There’s been accusation and counter-accusations but what is at stake is that crimes have been committed, and we will investigate.”

“The parliamentary candidate was attacked and the incumbent MP was also attacked. We are investigating all aspects of it. Anybody who is found culpable will be taken on by the law. It is a crime.”

The clash resulted in the destruction of properties and left some injured.

The NPP’s parliamentary candidate had earlier accused the incumbent MP of instigating the attacks on his property.

---citinewsroom