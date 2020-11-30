ModernGhanalogo

30.11.2020 Social News

Bishop Beatrice Dzandu-Hedidor Dies At 79

By Hassan Nankwe
Founder and General Overseer Bishop Beatrice Dzandu-Hedidor, of the Upper Room Assembly, (Church) Tema has passed on.

This sad incident happened on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Accra.

Bishop Beatrice Dzandu Hedidor, 79, was an outspoken advocate of national peace, people's mother, a great servant and believer of God who led lots of souls to Christ.

One of her advocacy moments was when she cautioned tolerance among presidential candidates during the general elections in 2016, where she also preached hope, indicating political change will impact positively on the country.

From a source close to the bereaved family, final funeral arrangements for a befitting burial in memory of their beloved one will soon be announced.

1130202014457-8dt2wjivvq-photo-2020-11-27-13-04-22 1

1130202014458-typbsferqm-photo-2020-11-27-13-13-40 1

1130202014500-txobrfeq5l-photo-2020-11-27-13-13-40

1130202014501-8dt2wkivvq-photo-2020-11-27-13-04-20

1130202014504-qulxocb543-photo-2020-11-27-13-04-22

Hassan Nankwe
Northern Regional ContributorPage: NankweHassan

NDC planning fake videos in last week to December 7 — Oppong...
2 hours ago

Election 2020: STRANEK-Africa want Embassies to revoke, refu...
2 hours ago

