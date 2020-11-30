ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Most Befitting Memorial In Honor Of The Late J. J. Rawlings...
30.11.2020 Health

COVID-19 Patients Moved To UG Medical Centre After Fire Guts Korle Bu ICU

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Three patients diagnosed with COVID-19 and were on admission at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital have been transferred to the University of Ghana Medical Centre after a fire outbreak at the medical ICU.

In the early hours of Monday, November 30, 2020, fire gutted the ICU as a result of an electrical fault from a socket in the ward.

According to the hospital’s PRO, Mustapha Salifu, officials have taken all the necessary steps to evacuate all three patients who were in the ICU to safety.

Steps are also being taken to refurbish the ICU for re-occupation.

“The fire was detected early, so we were able to handle it as soon it started. The COVID-19 patients are safe and under control. There were also no casualties involved as a result of the outbreak,” he said.

The CEO of the hospital, Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah who was at the scene during the emergency, commended the staff for their heroic acts which prevented the situation from escalating.

He also commended the fire service for the promptness they displayed in dealing with the fire.

---citinewsroom

