Container On Articulated Truck Falls On Car, Kills 2

A man believed to be a worker at a rubber processing factory in the Western Region and a lady lost their lives when a metal container fell on a vehicle they were traveling in on the Takoradi Vodafone highway, last Friday evening.

An articulated truck was carrying the metal container loaded with cocoa beans and was heading towards the Takoradi Habour.

Unfortunately, the container came off the moving truck and fell on the Daewoo car which had the two occupants.

The two occupants were trapped in the car but with the help of personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service and Road Safety recovery truck, they were removed dead and the bodies deposited at the Effia Nkwanta Government hospital morgue in Sekondi pending autopsy.

The accident vehicles were later towed to the Western Regional MTTD yard in Sekondi pending investigation, while the driver of the truck, one Emmanuel Kwaku, aged 32, was in Police custody.

The Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, confirmed the incident to 'DAILY GUIDE' and said it happened at about 9:00pm on Friday, November 27, 2020.

She said the driver of the Daewoo Matiz private car with registration number WR 1049 – 19 was Eric Pamford Peters, aged 30.

He was driving from Paa Grant roundabout towards Kwame Nkrumah roundabout with one Ama Amponsah, aged 27, on board.

The police PRO said on reaching the Vodafone intersection, a Daf articulated truck with registration number GT 5953 – 20 also from the opposite direction, driven by Mr. Kweku, with a 40 footer container loaded with cocoa, veered off his lane and climbed the median to the lane of the Daewoo Matiz.

The container detached from the truck then fell on the Matiz, crushing it.

